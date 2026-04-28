Is Sivakarthikeyan being paid Rs. 65 crore for Seyon helmed by Sivakumar Murugesan? Here’s what we know

Sivakarthikeyan is next set to play the lead role in Seyon, directed by Thaai Kizhavi fame Sivakumar Murugesan. Now, reports suggest that the actor has been offered a whopping remuneration for the project.

Is Sivakarthikeyan to be paid Rs. 65 crore for Seyon?

According to online reports, Sivakarthikeyan has been offered Rs. 65 crore for Seyon . Co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of RKFI, the amount is said to include the advance paid to the actor.

As per reports by Zee News and Indiaglitz, the Parasakthi actor is also being offered a 70 percent profit share. However, these remain unconfirmed, as no official announcement has been made.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, the upcoming entertainer is said to feature Bhagyashri Borse as the co-lead.

The makers of Seyon had earlier unveiled a teaser, offering a glimpse into the film’s world. It shows several characters interacting inside a police station, discussing a fight that took place during a festival. As the conversation unfolds, the protagonist arrives at the station along with others.

When a group of people begins to attack him, he fights back with full intensity, leaving no one untouched. The character is also portrayed as a devotee and conduit of the Hindu god Murugan, with the film exploring the significance of the folklore deity Virumaandi.

Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music and background score, while Vivek Vijayakumar handles the cinematography. The film is edited by San Lokesh.

Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in a lead role in Parasakthi. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the period action drama also starred Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali.

The film is set in 1960s Tamil Nadu and follows Chezhaiyan, a peace-loving railway worker and the sole provider for his family, who takes care of his activist younger brother, Chinna Durai. As civil unrest intensifies, Chinna fights against systemic oppression despite Chezhaiyan’s disapproval.

When a brutal police officer, Thirunaadan, escalates the crackdown, a life-altering event forces Chezhaiyan to transform and join the protests. The film centers on his evolution, his bond with his brother, and the struggles they face.

Parasakthi is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.

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