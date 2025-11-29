Is Spirit team stopping Prabhas from making public appearances to avoid leaking new look? Here's what we know

Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role, recently went on floors with a pooja ceremony attended by Chiranjeevi as the chief guest. Now, it seems that the makers are trying their best to safeguard the Rebel Star's new look from the movie.

Is Spirit team requesting Prabhas to refrain from public appearances?

According to a report by Rangasthalam, the makers of Spirit have asked Prabhas to refrain from most public appearances to keep his look for the actioner a secret. The request reportedly comes due to the high chances of the actor being spotted at airports and other venues where people might take pictures of him.

To prevent any leaks of his look, the makers have allegedly asked him to stay away from public events. Additionally, the shoot is said to be taking place under high security. However, this is only a report for now and hasn't been confirmed by the makers.

More about Spirit

Spirit is an upcoming cop-action drama starring Prabhas. The movie features the Rebel Star as a hot-headed IPS officer, with Triptii Dimri playing the female lead. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film is expected to be released in theatres in 2026.

Earlier, there were rumors that Ranbir Kapoor would make a cameo appearance in the film. While an official clarification has not yet been given, if it happens, it would mark the first time the two superstars appear together on the big screen.

Prabhas’ upcoming films

Prabhas will soon hit the big screens with his horror-comedy venture The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the film follows a young man who wants to sell his late grandfather's mansion, only to be confronted by a malevolent spirit, resulting in both horrific and humorous moments.

Apart from the Saaho actor, the film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and several others in key roles. The movie is slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti/Pongal.

Moreover, the actor also has a period action drama titled Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, in his lineup.

