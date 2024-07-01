Is Sudha Kongara planning to recast Suriya in upcoming movie Purnanooru with Dhanush?

Sudha Kongara and Suriya created quite the awe on the screens in their last collaboration, the film Soorarai Pottru. However, even though the duo was set to join hands once again, it seems that one might have to wait for it to be a reality.

According to a report by Indiaglitz Tamil, Sudha Kongara and Suriya have allegedly parted ways for their next film Purnanooru with the former likely to cast Dhanush as the lead.

Is Sudha Kongara’s Purnanooru set to have Dhanush in the lead role?

According to speculations, Sudha Kongara and Suriya have allegedly parted ways due to some creative differences over the movie. It is also said that they have gone their separate routes over the film in a friendly manner without any conflict.

The report suggests that the director is likely to go ahead with Dhanush in the lead role and is also in talks with Sivakarthikeyan to replace Dulquer Salmaan in the film as well. However, these are reports as of now with an official confirmation from the makers still pending.

The movie Purnanooru was said to be based on the 1965 Hindi imposition movement that took place in Tamil Nadu and the protests surrounding it. The film was supposed to be the immediate project of Suriya after completing Kanguva which would have featured him as a college student.

Moreover, the film was also said to have Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Varma in key roles. However, the project was initially said to be delayed due to the extensive pre-production that was required.

Furthermore, Sudha Kongara is currently gearing up for the release of her Hindi movie Sarfira starring Akshay Kumar. The film is the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru with Suriya also playing a cameo role.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya is finally set to release his much-awaited fantasy action movie Kanguva, directed by Siva. The movie slated to release on October 10, 2024, also marks the debut of actors Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Considered to be one of the most expensive films in India, the movie also offers an ensemble cast of actors like Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and many more.

Besides Kanguva, the actor is currently shooting for his tentatively titled film Suriya 44 with director Karthik Subbaraj. The movie has also roped in Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, making it her debut collaboration with Suriya.

