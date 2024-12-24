Is Sukumar going to quit cinema after success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2? VIRAL video creates buzz

Director Sukumar is currently basking in the success of Allu Arjun's starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie hit the big screens earlier this month on December 5. Despite the overwhelming response to the film, the filmmaker recently expressed his desire to quit cinema.

For the unversed, Sukumar recently attended the pre-release event of Game Changer in Dallas along with Ram Charan and others. During the event, the host asked the director about the one thing he’d like to leave behind. Responding to the question, he instantly said, "Cinema."

Hearing his response, Ram Charan immediately took the mic from him and said, "No, that won't be happening." Even the crowd rejected his idea of quitting cinema and cheered for the success of Pushpa 2. Now, a video of the same is going viral on social media.

Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, "Tollywood will never leave u @SukumarWritings sir. U are here to make great films." Meanwhile, another netizen commented, "Not before finishing Pushpa 3 - The Rampage."

At the pre-release event, Sukumar addressed the audience and said he had watched Game Changer with Chiranjeevi. The director shared his thoughts on the movie and called the first half incredible.

"First half, awesome. Interval, blockbuster. Trust me. Second half, the flashback episode gave me goosebumps, phenomenal. I enjoyed it as much as Shankar’s Gentleman and Bharateeyudu," said Sukumar as he shared his review of Game Changer.

The director also shared that he wants Ram Charan to win a National Award for his performance in the S Shankar directorial. He said, "I was so sure Charan would receive a National Award for Rangasthalam, so did others. But, the way he essayed emotions in the film’s climax, I got the feeling again. He performed so well, he will definitely get a National Award for it."

Meanwhile, the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer will hit the big screens during Pongal festivities on January 10.

