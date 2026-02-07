Is Suriya joining hands with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram for his next? Here's what we know

Suriya is set to star in the upcoming fantasy action entertainer Karuppu, directed by RJB (RJ Balaji). While more details about its release are yet to be confirmed, it appears that the actor is steadily lining up his future projects.

Is Suriya set to work with Geetha Govindam’s Parasuram?

According to online reports, Suriya has been in talks with director Parasuram for a film. Reportedly, the upcoming project will be a commercial mass action entertainer, with the Retro actor having liked the first narration.

Earlier, there were speculations that Suriya would collaborate with directors Nahas Hidayath or Pandiraj after Suriya47. Now, it seems Parasuram has also entered the discussion, although an official confirmation has yet to be made.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in the lead role in Retro. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the romantic actioner follows the story of Paari, a hitman working for his stepfather’s mob gang, who decides to abandon his violent ways to be with the love of his life. However, when they are inevitably separated, the film focuses on how they reunite and the challenges Paari must face along the way.

Apart from Suriya, the film also starred Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to hit the big screens next with his fantasy action entertainer Karuppu. The film reportedly follows the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity to fight against the injustice faced by certain sections of society.

Directed by RJB (RJ Balaji), the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female co-lead and is expected to release by the summer of this year.

Meanwhile, the Soorarai Pottru actor is currently working on Suriya46, a family drama that will feature Raveena Tandon and Mamitha Baiju as co-leads.

Additionally, Suriya is also working on a cop action-comedy film tentatively titled Suriya47. Directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan, the movie is expected to follow the adventurous tale of an eccentric cop. With Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the co-lead, the film also has Naslen in a pivotal role. The music will be composed by Sushin Shyam, marking his debut in Tamil cinema.

