Is Suriya shifting to Mumbai with Jyothika and their kids? Actor reacts

Suriya’s recent meeting with his fans had gained a lot of traction, as he had reportedly told them that a possible standalone movie on Rolex might happen. The actor had stated that Lokesh Kanagaraj had approached him for a film based on the character Rolex from Kamal Haasan’s Vikram.

Now, other information is coming up regarding the conversations that Suriya and his fans had during the meeting. Reportedly, the actor opened up about his children and also about playing golf with his contemporary, Madhavan.

Suriya opens up about his bond with Madhavan and his children

For the uninformed, Suriya has two children, Diya and Dev. Both of them are currently staying in Mumbai as part of their studies. During the fans meeting, the Ayan actor reaffirmed to his fans that he is not staying in Mumbai. He further elaborated that it is his daughter and son who are staying there due to their study purposes. Thus, the actor clarified that he is still staying in Tamil Nadu.

The actor had also reportedly revealed to his fans that he is in pursuit of learning something new in life at the moment. To achieve that, he is playing golf with his contemporary, Madhavan. Suriya and Madhavan are known to be good friends, and it was great to hear about their friendship from Suriya himself.

Suriya also made a cameo appearance in Madhavan’s film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. For his brief appearance in the movie, the actor did not charge a single penny. This instance itself showcases the bond that the two beloved actors share with each other.

Suriya talked about blood donation and winning in business with his fans

Reportedly, the Thaanaa Serndha Koottam actor also told his fans that he was planning to donate his blood by next July. The actor also shared that life is not only about winning in business but also about being a good son, a good father, and a good husband. For the uninitiated, the actor has been married to Jyothika since 2006.

Suriya’s words seem to have really resonated with his fans, who have been praising the actor and the insights he gave in his conversation with them.

