Is Suriya starrer Karuppu a superhero film? Director RJ Balaji drops major hint about fantasy actioner

Suriya is all set to hit the big screens this year with his film Karuppu, which is scheduled to release on May 14, 2026. In a recent interaction, director RJ Balaji shared details about the plot, revealing that the Retro actor plays a superhero.

RJ Balaji drops details about Suriya’s Karuppu plot

Speaking with Vikatan, RJ Balaji said about Karuppu ’s plot, “When the world is going through an extremely difficult phase, what if a superhero arrives to put an end to that suffering? We have portrayed that in a massy and action-packed way, how he rises, overcomes hardships, defeats evil, and restores goodness.”

The filmmaker added, “When I watched the film during editing, Suriya Sir’s eyes and screen presence were outstanding. That’s what truly matters for a star. Even in a crowd of ten people, he stands out on his own. In this space, there is simply no one who can match him.”

More about Karuppu

Karuppu features Suriya in the lead role, with Trisha Krishnan as the co-lead. The film also stars Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Earlier, there were speculations that the film would be released during Diwali 2025. However, the release was postponed due to pending post-production work. Recently, the makers released the third single from the film, Raathu Raasan, a fiery track composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Looking ahead, Suriya will next appear in Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri. The film is said to be an emotionally driven romantic drama, with Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead and Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role. It is slated to hit the big screens in July 2026.

The actor has also begun work on a cop action-comedy tentatively titled Suriya47 . Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Nazriya Nazim as the co-lead, with Naslen in a key role. Additionally, Aavesham composer Sushin Shyam is handling the music.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, there are rumors that Silambarasan TR might make a cameo appearance.

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