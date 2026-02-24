Is Suriya’s Karuppu eyeing a release in April or May 2026? Here’s what we know

Suriya starrer Karuppu, directed by RJB (RJ Balaji), has been in the news for quite some time, with the makers yet to announce its release date. Now, it appears that fans may soon get to enjoy the film in theaters.

Suriya’s Karuppu to release in April or May 2026?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, the Suriya starrer fantasy actioner is eyeing a theatrical release on April 10 or May 1, 2026. Earlier, Suriya46 producer Naga Vamsi had revealed that their film would be released only after Karuppu, indicating that it is most likely to arrive in April this year.

While speculation is rife, the confirmed release date will be announced by the makers in due course.

Moreover, the film’s director has also stated that an official update on the release date will be shared along with the announcement of the second single, which is yet to be released.

More about Karuppu

Karuppu follows the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against the injustice faced by certain sections of society. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female co-lead.

Apart from the lead actors, the film features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, and several others in key roles. Additionally, RJ Balaji himself will make a cameo appearance.

Earlier, speculation suggested that the film might be released in February 2026; however, no official confirmation has been made.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Looking ahead, Suriya will continue his slate of projects with the tentatively titled Suriya46, directed by Venky Atluri. The upcoming film is touted to be an emotionally driven drama, with Mamitha Baiju and Raveena Tandon playing the female leads.

Moreover, Suriya has also begun work on his cop action-comedy, tentatively titled Suriya47. Directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan, the film is said to feature the actor as an easygoing and eccentric police officer. While an official update is yet to arrive, it is expected to follow the story of a fun-loving police team that is handed a serious case and how they manage to solve it.

The action-comedy film features Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the co-lead, with Naslen playing a key role. Additionally, musician Sushin Shyam will be making his debut in Tamil cinema with this project.

ALSO READ: VIROSH: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's academic secrets out, from Arts, B.Com to big screen