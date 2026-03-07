Is Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons a remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2007 Malayalam film Kangaroo? Find out

Suriya-starrer Vishwanath and Sons is slated to release in theaters in July 2026. Ahead of its release, there were rumors that the movie might be a remake of a Malayalam film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, which was released in 2007. However, it now appears that these claims are merely speculation.

Is Suriya starrer Vishwanath and Sons a remake of a Malayalam film?

According to 123Telugu, the reports about Vishwanath and Sons being a remake are completely baseless. The upcoming Suriya-starrer family drama is said to be based on an original screenplay penned by director Venky Atluri.

For those unaware, there were initial reports that the film was a remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kangaroo, which was released in 2007. The action-comedy film featured the story of an auto-rickshaw driver who is accidentally forced to take on the responsibility of a child, eventually uncovering the secrets behind the child’s parentage.

Apart from Prithviraj, the movie also featured Jayasurya, Kavya Madhavan, Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya, Kaveri, and others in key roles.

While Vishwanath and Sons is slated to release in July 2026, the makers recently unveiled the first-look posters featuring Suriya and a baby. Apart from the Retro star, the movie also stars Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and others in key roles.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya is next set to appear in the lead role in Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji. The fantasy action film stars Trisha Krishnan as the co-lead and is said to revolve around a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against injustice.

Apart from the leads, the film is expected to feature Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, and Anagha Maya Ravi in key roles. While an official release date has not yet been announced, the film is expected to hit theaters in April 2026.

Looking ahead, the actor has also begun work on his cop action-comedy, tentatively titled Suriya47. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, known for Aavesham, the film is expected to feature Suriya as an easygoing and eccentric police officer.

While an official update is yet to arrive, the story is expected to revolve around a fun-loving police team that is assigned a serious case and how they manage to solve it.

The action-comedy film stars Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the co-lead, with Naslen playing a key role. Additionally, musician Sushin Shyam will be making his debut in Tamil cinema with this project.

