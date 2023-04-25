Is Surya going to make an extended cameo in Rajinikanth’s 'Thalaivar 170'?

Rajnikanth will be joining hands with 'Jai Bhim' director T J Gnanavel for his next film as per the latest reports. The new updates indicate that the film has a major cameo and it’s pretty heavy-duty. As per the latest reports, Suriya will be appearing in an extended cameo role in the Rajinikanth starrer tentatively referred to as “Thalaivar 170”. It is estimated that Suriya will be appearing for a 15-minute extended scene in the film, and it’s even more special since Suriya was the lead star of the director’s blockbuster debut, a dream team reunion.



Thalaivar 170 is a real incident-inspired cop film



There has not been any confirmation of the nature of Suriya’s character in the film or the plot of “Thalaivar 170”. However, going by his debut, fans will be expecting a socially relevant mainstream cinema, where Rajinikanth will be playing a right seeker. The film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions and will have music scored by Anirudh Ravichandar which is an interesting addition to the crew of the film. The untitled film is slated to begin production in the coming months and is slated for a 2024 release. There are also rumours, that Rajinikanth will be playing a cop based around on a real-life personality.

Upcoming films

Jailer is one the most anticipated films of this year that will feature one of the most star-studded casts for any film. Jailer is one of the most anticipated films of the year with an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiv Rajkumar and Ramya Krishnan among others. It is also special as this is Rajinikanth's first release almost after two years and fans will be eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite star on the big screen. The films will have a musical score by Anirudh Ravichander, while Vijay Karthik Kannan cranks the camera. Jailer will be edited by “Beast” fame R Nirmal and the big-budget film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The team is planning to make it a Pan-Indian film with an ensemble cast from different regional language industries.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Rajinikanth’s Jailer planned for an Independence Day week release?