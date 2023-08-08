Is Tamil actor Vishal getting married to Lakshmi Menon?

Tamil actor Vishal was first rumored to be dating actress Varalaxmi. Now, the latest reports state Vishal is dating his Pandiya Naadu co-star Lakshmi Menon and the two are planning to get married soon. Reports further state that Vishal and Lakshmi had always been very close friends and it is their friendship that has got them closer.

However, Vishal and Lakshmi Menon have still maintained silence over their wedding rumors. Earlier, there were rumors that Vishal is dating Abhinaya, who is known for her role in the film Nadodigal. Both Vishal and Abhinaya had denied it. Speculations about the Laththi actor's wedding have been doing rounds for a very long time now.

The record states for several years now, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar too was rumored to be in a relationship with Vishal despite constantly maintaining that they were just good friends. However, in 2022, things turned a bit bitter between them after Vishal’s team released their election campaign video for the Nadigar Sangram, accusing the actress' father R Sarathkumar of abuse of power. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also took to Twitter and lashed at Vishal over the same.

On the work front, Vishal has Mark Antony, a period science-fiction action thriller film written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran. He also has Thupparivaalan, an action thriller film written and directed by Mysskin.

