Is Tamil actress Sunaina kidnapped? Here's the biggest truth

Tamil actress Sunaina, who has been a part of films like Theri, Kaali, and more has hit the headlines for a controversial reason. According to media reports, the actress has been missing for 2 days. A few reports state that Sunaina was kidnapped and a police investigation was carried out to locate the missing actress. According to the latest update, the actress has been found and reportedly, it was all a part of her upcoming film's promotion.

Sunaina will be seen next in the Tamil film Regina, a thriller directed by Domin Dsilva and produced by Sathish Nair. As a part of the promotions, Sunaina went missing and even went on to switch off her cell phone. However, this has not gone well among moviegoers who are demanding strict legal action against the actress and the production team.

As we all know, celebs leave no stone unturned to promote their film. They travel from city to city and go on promotional tours to bring their respective films into the limelight. But it looks like Sunaina crossed all the limits to get the attention of the media and fans on her upcoming film, which will release in multiple languages.

Talking about the film, Yellow Bear Production LLP is producing the film, and it marks Domin Dsilva’s first foray into Tamil cinema as a filmmaker.

