Is Thalapathy 68 titled Boss? Makers of Vijay starrer REACT
Thalapathy 68 makers respond to the latest updates speculated around the film’s title. Check it out!
Thalapathy Vijay’s next film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68 is currently in the making. The film which is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu has a star-studded ensemble cast, expected to release next year.
The film has been at the center of speculation with many rumors regarding the film’s title being spread around, which led to the maker herself responding to the rumors.
Thalapathy 68’s co-producer Archana Kalpathi took it to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “Just saw all the updates. Thank you for the love. Keep calm and wait for the real one very soon @vp_offl is cooking something special. It is definitely not Boss or Puzzle Happy Morning everyone. #Thalapathy68”
Makers respond to Thalapathy 68 rumors
Thalapathy Vijay who was last seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film Leo has been on the top of his game in respect to commercial films. Now, Thalapathy 68 being his first collaboration with Maanadu director Venkat Prabhu has created much anticipation for the audience.
However, earlier during an interview actor Vaibhav who is a constant face in Venkat Prabhu's films was spotted talking about Thalapathy 68. The actor spoke about the film a little bit and said that it would be a Thalapathy Vijay kind of film with a Venkat Prabhu touch, which led to debate on social media upsetting some fans.
Moreover, the film is said to have included special effects that de-age Thalapathy Vijay to a teenager for some parts of the film. Along with that, it is also rumored that the film’s official title is likely to be an English one which is an unusual choice considering certain rules in the Tamil cinema fraternity.
More about Thalapathy 68
For those unaware, Thalapathy 68 features an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, and Jayaram.
Along with Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, and Venkat Prabhu’s constant collaborators Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj. The film is set to have Yuvan Shankar Raja handling the music, marking his reunion with Thalapathy Vijay after the film Puthiya Geethai.
ALSO READ: Thalapathy 68: Exciting new details about Vijay and Venkat Prabhu movie out; fans disappointed?
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: 'There is never final draft of script', Prithviraj Sukumaran shares how Prashanth Neel makes films
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘A Role To Die For’; Calls it ‘Huge Canvas Film’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran direct Salaar? He says, 'My version would be different, but not better'
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened