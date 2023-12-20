Is Thalapathy 68 titled Boss? Makers of Vijay starrer REACT

Thalapathy Vijay’s next film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68 is currently in the making. The film which is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu has a star-studded ensemble cast, expected to release next year.

The film has been at the center of speculation with many rumors regarding the film’s title being spread around, which led to the maker herself responding to the rumors.

Thalapathy 68’s co-producer Archana Kalpathi took it to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “Just saw all the updates. Thank you for the love. Keep calm and wait for the real one very soon @vp_offl is cooking something special. It is definitely not Boss or Puzzle Happy Morning everyone. #Thalapathy68”

Makers respond to Thalapathy 68 rumors

Thalapathy Vijay who was last seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film Leo has been on the top of his game in respect to commercial films. Now, Thalapathy 68 being his first collaboration with Maanadu director Venkat Prabhu has created much anticipation for the audience.

However, earlier during an interview actor Vaibhav who is a constant face in Venkat Prabhu's films was spotted talking about Thalapathy 68. The actor spoke about the film a little bit and said that it would be a Thalapathy Vijay kind of film with a Venkat Prabhu touch, which led to debate on social media upsetting some fans.

Moreover, the film is said to have included special effects that de-age Thalapathy Vijay to a teenager for some parts of the film. Along with that, it is also rumored that the film’s official title is likely to be an English one which is an unusual choice considering certain rules in the Tamil cinema fraternity.

More about Thalapathy 68

For those unaware, Thalapathy 68 features an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, and Jayaram.

Along with Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, and Venkat Prabhu’s constant collaborators Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj. The film is set to have Yuvan Shankar Raja handling the music, marking his reunion with Thalapathy Vijay after the film Puthiya Geethai.

