Is Thalapathy Vijay and wife Sangeetha Sornalingam's divorce postponed to June 2026? Here's what we know

Thalapathy Vijay and his estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam are in the middle of their divorce after spending nearly 27 years as a married couple. According to a new update, their divorce has now been postponed to mid-June. According to reports, it will now be heard on June 15, 2026. Read on for more details!

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam's divorce has been postponed to June 2026

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam are heading to part ways after staying in wedlock for more than two decades after their marriage in August 1999. On April 20, 2026, it has been reported by ANI that the divorce has been pushed to June 15, 2026.

Sangeetha initiated the divorce in late 2025, moving ahead with the formal proceedings in the dissolution of their marriage. This is the second time their divorce has been pushed to a new date after April 20. According to multiple reports, she alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress and that he abandoned his wife and children.

A report by NDTV also suggests that Vijay’s team requested to attend it through video conferencing. Apparently, his request has been approved. Since Sangeetha didn’t have a problem with that, she will also be attending through video calls.

At a recent event, the Jana Nayagan actor called out his ex-wife and responded to the ongoing divorce with Sangeetha. While addressing the public in Tamil Nadu’s Nellai, he said, “Certain people are thinking about what to do next to me, and they have tried to use some people around me. They waited after all these years, they have spread a rumor, which all of you clearly know about.”

The superstar added that even those rumors did not affect the common people. “No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you cannot separate me from my people,” he expressed.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay calls out wife Sangeetha amid divorce rumors: ‘No matter how much pain you put me through…’