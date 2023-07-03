Is Thalapathy Vijay going the MGR way? May take break from films post Thalapathy 68

There have been extensive discussions surrounding Thalapathy Vijay's potential political entry, and recent developments suggest that it is indeed going to happen. However, the exact timing of his entry has remained a question in the minds of his fans. Surprisingly, it appears that Thalapathy's political entry is going to occur sooner than anticipated, but it will come at the cost of his acting career.

Thalapathy Vijay will take a break from films

According to rumors, Thalapathy Vijay is allegedly planning to take a hiatus from films following the release of Thalapathy 68. It is believed that the reason behind this decision is his intention to participate in the 2026 elections.

It seems that Thalapathy Vijay's recent actions, such as facilitating school toppers from different constituencies in Tamil Nadu, have been interpreted by some as indications of his political aspirations. The approach of selecting toppers from each constituency rather than each district has been seen as a strategy to expand his political influence across the state. Comparisons have also been drawn between Thalapathy Vijay's political prospects and those of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. However, it is important to remember that Thalapathy Vijay's political plans and strategies have not been officially confirmed, and they remain subject to speculation and interpretation.

Indeed, if Thalapathy 68 turns out to be the final film of Thulladha Manamum Thullum’s career, it is expected to generate an immense amount of fanfare. Given Thalapathy Vijay's massive popularity and fan following, the anticipation and excitement surrounding his last film would likely be unprecedented in Tamil cinema. However, there has been no official confirmation or announcement regarding his retirement from acting.

Thalapathy 68

The shooting of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming untitled film is anticipated to commence later this year, just a few months after the release of his film Leo. This suggests that Vijay's break from films may be relatively short. He is set to collaborate with director Venkat Prabhu for an upcoming project, which adds to the anticipation among his fans. It is to be seen if Vijay fully transitions into politics or if he continues to balance his acting career alongside his political endeavors. Additionally, there are reports that S J Suryah will be featuring in the film alongside Vijay. The music for the film will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, adding further excitement to the project.

