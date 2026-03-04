Is Thalapathy Vijay planning to pay Rs 250 crore as alimony to wife Sangeetha? Here’s what we know

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to abuse.

Thalapathy Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, have been making headlines after reports suggested that she filed a petition for divorce. Now, it appears that the actor is looking to settle the divorce by offering an alimony of Rs 250 crore.

According to a report by IndiaGlitz, Vijay is reportedly planning to settle his divorce from Sangeetha Sornalingam. The superstar is expected to pay Rs 250 crore as alimony to his wife of nearly 27 years.

While the alimony details remain unconfirmed, the substantial amount is reportedly expected to be received by Sangeetha and their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha. The exact distribution details have not been disclosed, maintaining their privacy. Apparently, both parties are looking to settle the case through mutual understanding.

According to ongoing reports, a copy of Sangeetha Sornalingam’s petition had earlier gone viral on the internet. She has reportedly alleged that Vijay had an extramarital affair with an actress, which she claims to have discovered in April 2021.

As per the reports, Vijay allegedly assured her that he would end the relationship with the actress. However, it is claimed that he continued the affair, which allegedly caused Sangeetha emotional, mental, and even physical distress.

Moreover, she has reportedly alleged that the actor restricted her personal freedom and financial security, which further affected her. Additionally, she has claimed that he continued to travel abroad and attend public events with the said actress.

Sangeetha also mentioned in her petition that the actress continued to post pictures with Vijay on social media, and that these posts caused repeated humiliation to her and their children.

As of now, reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay has been accused of desertion, adultery, and mental cruelty. In the divorce petition, Sangeetha has reportedly sought interim maintenance and permanent alimony from the actor. However, these remain unverified claims, and no official confirmation has been made so far.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam’s relationship

Thalapathy Vijay married Sangeetha Sornalingam on August 25, 1999. She is a Sri Lankan Tamil and the daughter of an entrepreneur based in London. After more than two decades of marriage, they became parents to two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha. Their son is set to make his debut in Tamil cinema as a director.

