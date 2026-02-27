Is Thalapathy Vijay's extramarital affair with an actress the reason behind wife Sangeetha filing for divorce? Report

Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam got married on August 25, 1999. After nearly 27 years of marriage, the couple is reportedly heading for a divorce, as the celebrity wife has filed a petition. Reports suggest that the decision may have stemmed from the actor’s alleged extramarital affair with an actress.

Did Sangeetha Sornalingam file for divorce over Thalapathy Vijay’s extramarital affair?

According to ongoing reports, a copy of Sangeetha Sornalingam’s petition has gone viral on the internet. The celebrity wife has reportedly alleged that Thalapathy Vijay had an extramarital affair with an actress, which she claims to have discovered in April 2021.

As per the reports, Vijay allegedly assured her that he would end the relationship with the actress. However, it is claimed that he continued the affair, which led Sangeetha to endure emotional, mental, and even physical distress.

Moreover, she has reportedly alleged that the actor restricted her personal freedom and financial security, which affected her as well. Additionally, she has claimed that the actor continued to travel abroad and attend public events with the said actress.

Sangeetha also mentioned in her petition that the actress continued to post pictures of herself with the actor on social media, and that these posts caused repeated humiliation to her and their children.

As of now, reports suggest that Vijay has been accused of desertion, adultery, and mental cruelty. In the divorce petition, the celebrity wife has reportedly sought interim maintenance and permanent alimony from the actor. However, these remain unverified reports, and no official confirmation has been made so far.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam’s relationship

Thalapathy Vijay married Sangeetha Sornalingam on August 25, 1999. She is a Sri Lankan Tamil and the daughter of an entrepreneur. Initially a fan of the actor, her admiration later developed into a relationship that led to marriage.

Throughout their nearly 27-year marriage, the couple made rare public appearances together and kept their personal lives largely private. After more than two decades of marriage, they became parents to two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha, with their son set to make his debut in Tamil cinema as a director.

