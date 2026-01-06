Is Thalapathy Vijay’s final movie Jana Nayagan banned in Saudi Arabia? Here’s what we know

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal this year. As the movie marks the superstar’s final cinematic appearance, the political action drama appears to have hit a snag overseas.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to be banned in Saudi Arabia?

According to online reports, Jana Nayagan is set to face a ban in Saudi Arabia. The makers may be required to trim certain portions and mute some parts before applying for re-censorship.

While the ban remains unconfirmed, it would be a major blow to the makers, as Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a strong market in Saudi Arabia. After the UAE, Saudi Arabia is considered one of the biggest territories in the GCC circuit for the superstar. With the film being made on a massive budget and carrying a high break-even target, it will be crucial to see whether Jana Nayagan secures a release in Saudi Arabia.

As reports of a potential ban continue to circulate, the exact reason why the political action drama was not granted clearance remains unclear.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is touted as the superstar’s final cinematic appearance, bringing his 33-year career to a close. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film follows the story of Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and convict who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. He even persuades her to join the military, despite her having a phobia of violence.

Amid all this, a grave threat looms over India, one that could result in the total annihilation of its people. As Vetri Kondan finds himself caught between these events, a personal vendetta also comes into play, forcing him to take matters into his own hands and expose the political system that triggered the crisis in the first place.

Following the recent release of the film’s trailer, it has been suggested that the movie may be a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, with added elements of political undertones and AI-powered humanoid soldiers.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Sunil, and several others in key roles.

ALSO READ: 4 Malayalam and Tamil Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Shane Nigam’s Balti to Kavin starrer Mask