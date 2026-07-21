Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari? H Vinoth clarifies

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on July 23, 2026. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film has generated significant buzz, as it is said to be an adaptation of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari.

Now, the director himself has clarified how much of the film is inspired by the Anil Ravipudi directorial and how much is original.

H Vinoth on Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan being remade from Bhagavanth Kesari

Speaking with Galatta Plus, H. Vinoth said, “Jana Nayagan is about 50% inspired by Bhagavanth Kesari. While the first half has around 60% similarity, the second half has only about 20%.”

The director added, “One thing I admire about Vijay sir is that he is deeply committed to women’s empowerment. I saw the same conviction in Ajith sir when we worked on the Pink remake. I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to work on Vijay sir’s last film.”

In the same interaction, director H. Vinoth revealed that he initially pitched a different story to Thalapathy Vijay , one that revolved around two masterminds and their clash. However, the actor declined the idea and suggested that the filmmaker adapt the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer instead.

Moreover, the director confirmed that he has changed several aspects of the film, moving away from the aesthetics associated with an NBK starrer to better align with Vijay’s style.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former official who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. Despite her fear of violence, he encourages her to join the forces.

As the story progresses, a major threat emerges that could put the nation at risk of widespread destruction. Drawn into the crisis, Vetri Kondan also finds himself confronting a deeply personal vendetta, compelling him to uncover those responsible for setting the events in motion.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and several others in key roles. The film’s songs and background score have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

In a recent interview, producer Venkat K. Narayana confirmed that the film will include a few additional scenes and songs following an earlier online leak.

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