Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan eyeing a February-end release? Here's what we know so far

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, was initially slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. However, due to delays caused by the lack of CBFC certification, the film has been awaiting a confirmed release date.

Now, it appears that the movie may finally hit the big screens soon, with a possible release by the end of February this year.

Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan set to release by the end of February?

According to a report by Lets Cinema, Jana Nayagan is expected to release in theatres sometime between mid-February and the end of the month. Reportedly, overseas distributors have been advised to begin theatre preparations, with a release window ranging from February 12, to February 26, 2026.

The makers are reportedly confident of obtaining CBFC certification in the coming weeks and are expected to announce the release date soon. However, no official confirmation has been made so far.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is being touted as the superstar’s final cinematic appearance. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film follows the story of Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and convict who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. He even persuades her to join the military, despite her fear of violence.

Amid these events, a grave threat looms over India, one that could potentially lead to the annihilation of its people. As Vetri Kondan finds himself caught in these circumstances, a personal vendetta also emerges, forcing him to take matters into his own hands and expose the system responsible for triggering the crisis.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Sunil, and several others in key roles.

Earlier, the film was scheduled for a Pongal release but failed to secure CBFC certification in time. The dispute led to judicial intervention, which further postponed the release. However, it now appears that the film may finally be gearing up for release soon.

