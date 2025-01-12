Is Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie Thalapathy 69 a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari?

Thalapathy Vijay, one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema is finally leaving the entertainment industry and focusing on his political party. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his last film and amidst this, the speculation of him doing the remake of Bhagavanth Kesari has left fans shocked and excited.

The internet went crazy after Tamil actor VTV Ganesh made a statement. The actor participated in the Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam musical night event where he gave a shocking statement on Anil Ravipudi rejecting Vijay’s request. He said, “Six months ago, I met Thalapathy Vijay Sir. He said he liked Bhagavanth Kesari movie and watched it five times. He told me that he asked Anil Ravipudi to direct the film, and it is his last film. However, Anil declined the offer, saying that he does not want to do a remake,”

Later, it came to light that Anil Ravipudi didn’t want to reveal but since the actor gave the statement, he further clarified it saying, “Thalapathy Vijay garu called me and discussions took place between us. Vijay Garu is yet to officially announce Thalapathy 69. Hence, I do now want to talk about it. Out of love towards me, Ganesh Garu made the revelation. What happened between us is a different discussion altogether. I respect Vijay Garu a lot and he gives a lot of importance to the script. I met him during the making of Varisu and took part in script discussions with him a couple of times.”

Both statements have left us wondering if Thalapathy 69 is a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari or not. Well, there’s no official confirmation yet from the team and cast. We are waiting to hear from the actor itself.

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in The Greatest of All Time (Goat), winning fans' hearts with his spectacular acting, and fans can’t wait to see him on-screen for the one last time.

