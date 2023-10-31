Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo a hero or villain? Lokesh Kanagaraj REACTS

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is currently a smashing hit in theaters with an amazing reception for the film. Now that the film is finally out, many fan theories and questions about the film are still left unanswered and the director is reacting to them.

During an interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked the question of whether the character Leo is actually a good person who will save the day or a bad person in actuality. The director has left the question as a mystery even now and spontaneously said “That’ll be a surprise.”

Leo’s true nature - Saint or Devil?

The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj raised a number of questions regarding the origin of the character Leo played by Thalapathy Vijay, the flashback which is confirmed to be a fake one and the connection between Parthiban and Fahadh Faasil’s character both coming from an orphanage.

But as people watched or re-watched it they noticed the doubt of whether Leo would actually be a good guy or a bad guy in the end. Citing the nature of Leo’s flashback portion being a fake tall tale from a single character’s perspective, the true origin and story behind Leo are still left unclear.

When directly asked about Lokesh Kanagaraj, the interviewer referenced the nature of other characters in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. The characteristics of Karthi’s character Dilli from Kaithi and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram are both good-natured. On the contrary, Suriya’s character Rolex is a completely bad guy.

While these details are known to the viewers, the mysterious demeanor behind Thalapathy Vijay’s character is unclear and is in complete darkness. According to Lokesh, the true nature of the character is a surprise and will only be known as the progressing movies in the universe set into place.

What’s next for Lokesh Kanagaraj?

As expected, Lokesh will next start his prep work for the Rajinikanth movie titled Thalaivar 171 which is confirmed to be a standalone film. For the writing duties of the next film and the pre-production, Lokesh has said he will be taking a break from social media and focusing on those works.

Moreover, speculations and expectations for the film are rising as the film is rumored to have Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist with the film being dubbed to have a great story as well.

