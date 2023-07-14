Is Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay making his debut with popular veteran actress' daughter? Details here

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is all set to make his debut soon. According to reports, veteran actress Devyani's daughter Iniya will act as the female lead opposite him in the film. She is quite popular on social media. The film will reportedly be the sequel to Ajith Kumar's film Parthiban.

Jason's debut film is reportedly the sequel to the 1999 film Nee Varuvai, directed by Devyani's husband Rajakjmaran. She played the role of the female lead in the film, whereas Ajith essayed the role of her deceased lover in the film. Now, cut to many years, the director expressed his intention to make a sequel to his 1991 film and cast his daughter and Vijay's son Jason Sanjay.

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay to make acting debut after direction

According to reports, Iniya is currently pursuing her graduation in college and Sanjay has a keen interest in direction. In fact, he was recently spotted shooting for a short film and it will mark his directorial debut in the film industry. That's not, Jason has been following his dad Vijay's path for a long time. He has been studying at a university in Canada, honing his skills before making his filmy debut.

In his interview with Sun TV in 2022, the Varisu actor revealed that Sanjay intends to enter the film industry, and has been already receiving several offers from the top directors of the South Indian film industry. However, Vijay added that his son is not ready for his movie debut, yet.

Meanwhile, Vijay's wife Sangeetha and family was clicked at a theatre in Chennai as they attended the screening of Maaveeran. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles. The star wife hid her face from the paparazzi as they tried to click.

Vijays' upcoming films

The actor has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is highly anticipated and features a star-studded cast like Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on Onam.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha tries to dodge paparazzi at Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran screening; VIDEO