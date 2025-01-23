Is this the FINAL title for Sudha Kongara’s SK25 starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa?

Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela starrer SK25 is surely one of the most anticipated projects at the moment. The film has been grabbing fan attention ever since its stellar star cast was announced. Moreover, the promising directorial expertise of Sudha Kongara has also added stars to the project. Interestingly, there has been quite a buzz about the expected title of the film.

Well, the film, which is said to be the same script as the erstwhile planned film Purananooru starring Suriya, was also speculated to have settled down on a new title 1965.

However, now social media seems to be filled with glimpses of the censor certification of the film’s teaser by the CBFC, which has already been completed.

According to it, SK25 is now titled Parasakthi. The duration of the teaser is close to 1 minute and 50 seconds.

Well, based on the previous report by Asianet which claimed that SK25 has locked on the title as 1965, it was reported that the title was chosen since the plot would revolve around a historical event that happened roundabout in that same year.

It was back on December 14 when the team of SK25, including all the cast and crew, gathered to ring in the official pooja ceremony for the film.

While Sivakarthikeyan was seen pulling off a completely new clean-shaven look for the film after his last release Amaran, it was also Ravi Mohan who grabbed attention with his newly built bulky physique for the movie.

Reportedly, the Kadhalikka Neramillai star would be playing the role of the antagonist, as he would be locking horns with SK himself.

