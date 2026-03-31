Is Tovino Thomas opting out of NTRNeel? Pallichattambi actor reveals the reason

Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel are currently working on their first collaboration, tentatively titled NTRNeel (Dragon). Initially, it was speculated that Minnal Murali fame Tovino Thomas would appear as the antagonist in the film. However, the actor has now dismissed the rumours and confirmed that he is not part of the project.

Tovino Thomas confirms NOT being part of NTRNeel

In a recent interaction with Telugu media while promoting his upcoming release Pallichattambi, Tovino Thomas confirmed that he is not doing the Jr NTR starrer due to scheduling conflicts.

The actor said, “It has been very hard for me to allocate dates, so I am not doing it.”

For those unaware, there had been speculation that Tovino Thomas would make his Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR in the upcoming epic action film. However, it appears that the actor had to pass on the role. While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, it is expected to feature Rukmini Vasanth as the co-lead.

Jr NTR and Tovino Thomas’ work front

Jr NTR was last seen in a pivotal role in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film serves as a sequel to 2019’s War and is the latest installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, and several others in key roles. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

On the other hand, Tovino Thomas will appear in the lead role in Pallichattambi: The Origin . Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the upcoming film is touted to be a period action drama that follows a mischievous man living on the fringes of society, surviving through wit and small-time schemes.

When trouble catches up with him, staying one step ahead becomes increasingly difficult. As relationships and past choices begin to close in, escape starts to seem impossible, with survival depending on his quick thinking and risky decisions.

Apart from Tovino, the film also features Kayadu Lohar as the co-lead, along with Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, Sreejith Ravi, Prashanth Alexander, and others in key roles. Moreover, Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to play a cameo role as well. The film is set to hit theatres on April 10, 2026.

Looking ahead, the actor also has Athiradi in his upcoming lineup. Co-starring Vineeth Sreenivasan and Basil Joseph, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 14, 2026.

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