Is Tovino Thomas playing the villain in Yash’s Toxic? Actor clarifies and says, ‘Geetu is like a sister to me…’

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is slated to release in theaters on June 4, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the period gangster action film was rumored to feature Malayalam star Tovino Thomas as the main antagonist. However, the actor himself has dismissed these speculations.

Tovino Thomas dismisses rumors of being cast in Yash’s Toxic

Speaking with Galatta Plus, Tovino Thomas clarified that he is not part of the film. He also explained that he shares updates about it only because Geetu Mohandas is like a sister to him.

The actor said, “I do not tell lies. I might hide some truths, but I don’t tell lies. I am not playing the villain, nor am I part of Toxic. The thing is Geetu Mohandas is like a sister to me. We are very close, and whenever she posts on social media the posters, I will just share it. That is why people think I am part of Toxic. If I was part of Toxic, I will tell or I would just hide the truth by saying, let’s just skip the question.”

For those unaware, rumors surfaced online that Tovino Thomas might be part of Yash’s Toxic after he reshared content from the film on social media.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Apart from Yash, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in co-lead roles. The cast further includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and others in pivotal roles.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be dubbed and released in six Indian languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

The music and background score are composed by Ravi Basrur. JJ Perry, known for his work on John Wick, has choreographed some of the action sequences, while the Anbariv duo has handled select action portions.

Initially, the film was scheduled to release in theaters on March 19, 2026, but it was later postponed to June 4, 2026.

Tovino Thomas’ work front

Tovino Thomas was recently seen on the big screen in Pallichattambi . Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the action drama starred Kayadu Lohar as the co-lead and featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in a cameo appearance.

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