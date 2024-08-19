Is Toxic star Yash a part of Shiva Rajkumar's film Shivanna 131? Here's the TRUTH

Yash, the popular Kannada actor famous for his role in the KGF franchise, recently met veteran actor Shiva Rajkumar on the sets of the much-anticipated film Shivanna 131. This encounter has sparked excitement among fans and film enthusiasts.

There were rumors that Yash might be involved with the project, which could have explained his visit. However, it’s now confirmed that they crossed paths because they both were filming their respective movies, Toxic and Shivanna 131, at the same location.

A video of their meeting is now going viral on social media. In the clip, Yash can be seen approaching the sets of Shivanna 131 in broad daylight amid tight security. The video showcased Yash and Shiva Rajkumar exchanging a warm hug. He also introduced him to the cast and crew of the film.

The actors also shook hands and had a friendly chat. In the video, Yash can be seen sporting a rugged look with a thick beard and a stylish, open-collared, short-sleeved green shirt. On the other hand, Shiva Rajkumar was dressed in a more layered outfit, wearing a dark jacket over a gray hoodie, giving him a relaxed and comfortable look.

Take a look at the video below:

Shivanna 131 is a film that has been generating buzz due to its star-studded cast and engaging storyline. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the film is expected to showcase Shiva Rajkumar in a powerful role.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Yash's upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is set to release on April 10, 2025. The film promises to be a high-octane action thriller exploring the dark world of the drug mafia. Produced by KVN Productions and Yash's own Monster Mind Creations, the film features a star-studded cast and aims to deliver a visually stunning experience.

Apart from that, Yash will also be seen in the third installment of the KGF franchise. The film will be directed by none other than Prashanth Neel.

ALSO READ: Toxic cast: Yash and Geetu Mohandas film to feature Nayanthara as sister, Kiara Advani turns Heroine; Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Shruti Haasan also join