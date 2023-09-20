Is Trisha Krishnan set to marry prominent Malayalam producer?

Trisha Krishnan is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. Apart from her films, she catches headlines for her relationship and marriage rumors. As per the latest reports, the actress is all set to the tie knot with a Malayalam producer. However, details about her groom and marriage are not yet known yet.

Trisha Krishnan to enter marital bliss soon

While the rumors of Trisha's marriage have gone viral on social media, nothing much is revealed about the groom. An announcement regarding this is also likely to come soon. But there is no official information yet.

On many occasions, Trisha Krishnan stated that she is happily single and doesn't want to think about marriage. She said in an interview it will happen when meant to and is in no rush. The actress said she did not want to get married for responsibility and then got divorced later.

Trisha Krishnan's broken engagement to wedding rumors with Simbu

For the unversed, Trisha Krishnan got engaged to businessman Varun Manian in 2015. The engagement ceremony was attended by close friends and family members. However, three months after their engagement, the couple parted ways. Soon after, Trisha walked out of a film that was being produced by Varun.

In 2020, the Ponniyin Selvan actress was hit with headlines over wedding rumors with actor Silambarasan TR. However, his parents dismissed the news stating that they are looking for a suitable bride for their son but he is not dating anyone yet. Trisha and Simbu worked together on a blockbuster romantic film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya, which went on to become a cult classic.

Upcoming projects

Trisha Krishnan will be seen next in the highly anticipated film Leo with Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kangaraj. Touted to be an action gangster thriller, the project marks the 67th outing of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan in Tamil cinema. Leo also brings back Vijay and Trisha on screen after 15 years. The film is scheduled to release

The actress is expected to play the female lead in Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi. Trisha and Ajith have worked together in four films so far Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha and Yennai Arindhal. She is also said to be part of Kamal Haasan's next film with director Mani Ratnam.

