Is Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda officially divorced?

Strong reports surfacing suggest that Ram Charan's cousin and Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are officially divorced. The couple had applied for mutual divorce last month and reportedly, the process has been completed. While there is no clarity on the reason behind their split, it is said that irrevocable differences could be one of the reasons for their divorce.

Neither Niharika nor Chaitanya has reacted or confirmed the rumours of their divorce. The first speculation of their separation started when they deleted all their wedding photos from Instagram. Reportedly Niharika might make an official announcement about her relationship status soon.

In March 2022, Niharika, daughter of actor and producer Naga Babu, took a shocking move by deactivating her Instagram account and this felled rumours of trouble in her marriage with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are divorced?

It was an arranged marriage!

It was love turned arranged marriage for Niharika and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, the son of Guntur Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao. They got engaged in August 2020 followed by a grand wedding in December. It was one star-studded affair. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi and the entire Konidela-Allu family was seen under one roof at Niharika's wedding in Udaipur.

Rumours about Niharika Konidela divorcing her husband made headlines recently again after Chaitanya Jonnalagadda was not seen anywhere at Varun Tej's engagement with Lavanya Tripathi. Niharika posted a few photos from brother Varun's engagement and soon the post was filled with comments like, 'Bava didn't come, where is Chay, Where is your husband Nihaa and more'.

