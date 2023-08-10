Is Vijay Deverakonda blaming himself for failure of movie Liger? Watch

Vijay Deverakonda is coming back to big screens with the upcoming romantic film Kushi after Liger tanked at the box office. The Puri Jagannadh's directorial failure wasn't easy for Vijay to accept as he thought it would be his career-defining film. And the film also had massive expectations, but despite that, it couldn't impress the audiences. And somewhere, Vijay blames himself for the failure.

During the trailer launch of Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda shared his thoughts on Liger's box office failure. The actor admitted that he never predicted Liger would fail and called himself a 'stupid idiot' for that. He said, "One thing that upset me about Liger is that I didn't see. So, the failure of the film didn't affect me much. But I was like how did you not see it? That felt, for me Vijay Deverakonda, when he says something, he makes it happen. And I said it would be a hit. So I was like how the bloody hell did you not see it, you dumb idiot.

The actor has given himself punishment for Liger's failure. He added, "So that took some time but I have decided for the next three films, I'm going to shut my mouth and let my work speak. So it's a self-inflected punishment because I am embarrassed myself."

About Liger

Liger, which was released in August of this year, failed at the box office with poor reviews. The film marked the debut of the actor in Bollywood and was reportedly made on a lavish budget of Rs 100 crores. Liger received flak from the audiences for its outdated writing, making, problematic content, and disappointing performances of the star cast, especially the lead pair Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The film also featured American boxing legend, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and others.

