Is Vijay Deverakonda forced to get married by his parents? Here's what Kushi actor has to say

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy promoting his upcoming romantic film Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As the actor is playing the role of husband in the film, there has been a lot of discussion about his love life and marriage plans. The actor recently during a promotional event, revealed his plans to get married and his parents' pressure on him.

Vijay Deverakonda reveals facing pressure for marriage from parents

Vijay Deverakonda attended the popular Telugu reality show, Neethone Dance as a chief guest to promote Kushi. A short promo video of the episode has been shared on social media and was asked about his chances of getting married. To this, the actor playfully responded that his family wants him to settle down, marry, and bless them with grandchildren soon.

He said, "My family members have been urging me to marry. My mom and dad are eager for grandchildren. But I am not interested. That’s why I jokingly suggested to them that they should get married again.”

This is not the first time, earlier Vijay revealed that he is ready for married life during the Kushi trailer launch. He also confessed that in a couple of years, he will get married. The actor said, "I have been finding partners for a while. I have not been ready for marriage. I think now, maybe in a couple of years. Let's see."

About Kushi

The romantic comedy reportedly revolves around the unconventional love story of Viplav and Aaradhya, a young couple played by Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film marks the first full-fledged film of Samantha and Vijay, after their brief pairing in Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati

Kushi features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in supporting roles. Music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The film is scheduled to release on September 1.

