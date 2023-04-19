Is Vijay joining hands with Jawan director Atlee for Thalapathy 68? Fans expect an announcement soon

Vijay has been busy shooting for his 67th film titled Leo in Kashmir. The big-budget action film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is currently in between scheduled breaks before restarting the next schedule in Chennai. However, there is some buzz on social media about his next film already, a rare occurrence for a Vijay film, who does not commit to new films without completing his current project. The new buzz is that Thalapathy 88 updates are on the way and fans can be excited as the latest developments suggest Vijay joining hands again with one of his most successful collaborators till now.

Vijay’s 68th film to be with director Atlee?

As per the unconfirmed rumours, Thalapthi Vijay will be making the announcement of his next film in the coming days and it is being widely speculated that he will be re-joining director Atlee for, the yet-untitled project referred to simply as Thalapathy 68 now. There have been several tweets coming in from Vijay's fan groups of his next film with Atlee after their earlier blockbuster collaboration in films like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil in the past. The film is said to be in the last stages of discussion and is expected to be bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran for Sun Pictures and is rumoured to have music and an original score by none other than the rockstar Anirudh Ravichandar. The tweets also suggest that the project written and directed by Atlee will be his follow-up to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, his debut in Bollywood, whose shoot he wrapped up recently.

Here are a series of tweets from fans hinting at Thalapathy 68 director rumours with Atlee Kumar

Upcoming Projects

Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s high-octane action film “Leo”, where he will be sharing the screen with Trisha, Babu Anthony, and Gautham Menon among others in an ensemble cast. The film is touted to be a loose remake of 2005’s successful David Cronenberg film "A History of Violence", however, there have not been any updates on this front from the team as of now. Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera whereas Anirudh handles the original score for this big-budget action treat. The teaser was released a month ago along with the film’s title to a great response from fans, with Vijay in a rollicking new avatar.

