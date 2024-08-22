Is Vijay Sethupathi playing a parotta master’s role with Nithya Menen in Pandiraj’s next directorial? REPORT

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen are set to star in a new film directed by Pandiraj. According to a report by Indiaglitz, the Jawan actor is likely to play the role of a parotta master in the movie.

Moreover, the report adds that the actor has been undergoing training for the role. The shooting of the film started on August 20, 2024, after Nithya Menen herself unveiled details about it in an interview.

The actress also said that both Vijay (Sethupathi) and she could not have asked for a better script, calling it a truly unique one. She added that the genre is very interesting and sticks to her challenge of breaking boundaries with various roles.

Both Vijay and Nithya had previously collaborated on a project called 19(1)(a), directed by Indhu VS in her debut venture. The film focuses on the tale of an acquiescent lady who leads a normal life, running a photocopy store. However, the film takes a turn when a writer leaves the manuscript of his unpublished novel with her.

In addition to Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, the movie also features actors Indrajith Sukumaran, Indrans, Srikant Murali, Bhagath Manuel, Deepak Parambol, Abhishek Raveendran, and many more in crucial roles.

Now, the upcoming film would mark the actors' reunion on screen once again, and that too in a Pandiraj directorial film. Coming to both Vijay and Nithya's work front, the latter had recently hit the headlines after bagging the National Award for her performance in Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam.

Furthermore, the actress is next set to play the lead role in the romantic comedy Kadhalikka Neramillai alongside Jayam Ravi. The movie, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, marks Ravi's 33rd cinematic venture.

In addition to them, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, John Kokken, and Lal in key roles. Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in Maharaja, which has been making quite waves.

The film, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, is currently the most viewed Indian movie on Netflix, surpassing Bollywood flicks like The Crew and Laapataa Ladies.

