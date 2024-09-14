Is Vijay starrer Thalapathy 69 likely to be revival of H Vinoth’s shelved project with Kamal Haasan?

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to begin work on his next film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. The movie, directed by H. Vinoth, appears to be an action flick with political undertones. However, does the movie have any connection to the director’s shelved project with Kamal Haasan?

The newly announced film featuring Thalapathy Vijay was made official with a poster of a man holding a fire-lit torch. The makers even captioned it with, “The torchbearer of Democracy is arriving in October 2025.”

On the other hand, the Kamal Haasan and H. Vinoth project, which was earlier supposed to be KH233, had a similar announcement video. A 37-second-long clip dropped at the time featured the legendary actor holding a fire-lit torch, with silhouettes of many followers standing around him.

Check out both official posts here:

The similarity between both announcements has led to speculation about whether H Vinoth has revived his shelved project and adapted it to suit Thalapathy Vijay rather than Kamal Haasan. However, it remains unclear whether the two movies are connected in any way, and it may simply be a coincidence.

For those unaware, H. Vinoth was initially announced as the director for Kamal Haasan's tentatively titled movie KH233. Despite reports that the actor was undergoing training for the role, it was later reported that the project had been dropped.

The upcoming movie starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role is said to be the superstar’s final movie before he transitions his complete focus towards his political career. The tentatively titled Thalapathy 69 also marks the 5th collaboration of Anirudh Ravichander with the actor after their last film together - Leo.

Moreover, despite the official announcement, the cast of the movie has not yet been revealed. There are rumors that Simran may reunite with Vijay on screen after many years, though this remains unconfirmed, with an official update yet to be provided.

