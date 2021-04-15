Ishq: Makers drop trailer of the Teja Sajja and Priya Prakash Varrier starrer; Watch

Along with the trailer, the makers also revealed that the film will be released on April 23, which comes as a surprise as several Tollywood films’ makers have postponed the releases.

In what has come as an exciting piece of news to the fans of Tollywood, trailer of the upcoming film Ishq starring young hero Teja Sajja and Priya Prakash Varrier is released by the makers. Teja recently made the headlines after his film Zombie Reddy was released. Directed by SS Raju, Ishq is the joint production venture of NV Prasad, Paras Jain and Vakada Anjan Kumar. RB Choudary of Megaa Super Good Films is presenting it. The tagline of Ishq suggests that it will be a love story.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the film which starts with beautiful chemistry between Teja and Priya. Later, we are shown some glimpses of chasing sequences. Teja rocks his look as a young lover, while the wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier looks adorable. Sam K Naidu has cranked the camera. With the trailer, it looks like Mahathi Swara Sagar’s background score will be one of the biggest strengths of the film. The film will be hitting the screens on April 23rd.

Since a lot of Tollywood films including Virata Parvam and Tuck Jagadish’s release dates are postponed, the announcement of Ishq’s release date trailer has come as a sweet surprise. Sharing the news of the trailer launch, Priya Varrier on Instagram wrote, “How far would anyone go for love? Unmasking the Trailer of #ISHQ, Not a Love Story # (sic).” Meanwhile, Priya was last seen in Check with Nithiin as the male lead.

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×