Ishq Mein Hoon Song Out: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde look breathtaking in Radhe Shyam's ballroom romantic track

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam bring to you another love track, Ishq Mein Hoon from the romantic drama. The lead pair can be seen twinning in white as they stun with their graceful moves in the latest romantic number. The song is a heartfelt appeal by two lovers to change the fate of their undying love. The picturisation of the melody deserves a special mention.

Yesterday, Prabhas shared the teaser video of Ishq Mein Hoon and the music lovers went gaga over this perfect romantic track. Manan Bhardwaj and Harjot Kaur have lent their voice to this melodious song. Manan Bhardwaj has also composed the music, while the heart-warming lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. Radhe Shyam’s playlist also includes hit numbers like Aashiqui Aa Gayi, Soch Liya, and Udd Jaa Parindey.

Check out the song below:

This love saga set in Europe in the 1970s shows Prabhas as a palmist Vikramaditya, who can unveil anyone’s life story from birth till death. Pooja Hegde plays his leading lady Prerana. Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi are also integral parts of this periodic drama. Made under the banners, UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series, the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will be coming to the theatres on 11 March.

In the meantime, both the stars have other big-budget projects in their kitty. While Prabhas has Salaar and Project K in the pipeline, Pooja Hegde will next star in the dark comedy Beast.

