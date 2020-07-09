  1. Home
iSmart Shankar's Ram Pothineni & not Allu Arjun to star in Surender Reddy's Race Gurram's sequel?

As per the latest news reports, the ace south director is working on the sequel of his hit film Race Gurram's sequel. The fans were hoping that Surender Reddy and Allu Arjun will return with their super hit combination once again for the Race Gurram's sequel. But, that does not look like a possibility now.
The latest buzz in the south film industry is that the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director Surender Reddy is looking forward to work with iSmart Shankar actor Ram Pothineni. As per the latest news reports, the ace south director is working on the sequel to his super hit film Race Gurram's sequel. The fans and film audiences were hoping that Surender Reddy and Allu Arjun will return with their super hit combination once again for the Race Gurram's sequel. But, that does not look like a possibility now. The latest news reports suggest that Surender Reddy is in talks with the iSmart Shankar actor Ram Pothineni.

The news reports further add that Ram wants to do a family drama, and reach out to a wider audience with his films. The fans were really hoping to see the Stylish Star, Allu Arjun return to play the lead in Race Gurram's sequel. But, Allu Arjun is looking forward to complete his film Pushpa with director Sukumar. The southern drama which has Allu Arjun in the lead, will also feature the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in a key role.

The news reports further add that Allu Arjun also had Icon coming up. After Pushpa, the stylish Star may take up Icon, and hence Surender Reddy would have to wait very long, if wants to cast Allu Arjun in the lead in Race Gurram's sequel. Hence, Surender Reddy is considering Ram Pothineni for the role. The duo is reportedly in talks to finalize the deal.

