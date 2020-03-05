iSmart Shankar's Ram Pothineni shares an adorable picture with his little nephew Sidhanth; Check it out

Ram Pothineni shared an adorable picture with his little nephew Sidhanth on his official Instagram account. Check out the picture.

The south actor Ram Pothineni shared an adorable picture with his little nephew Sidhanth on his official Instagram account. The picture of Ram with his little nephew is melting hearts of the fans and followers of the south star. On the work front, the iSmart Shankar actor will feature in the upcoming drama titled Red. The film is a remake of the Tamil flick called Thadam. This film had south actor Arun Vijay in the lead and the film proved to be a box office success. Now, all the fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the much-awaited film Red with Ram Pothineni in the lead.

The latest news reports on the southern drama Red suggest that Hebah Patel will feature in a song. This peppy number will be shot reportedly in Hyderabad. The highly anticipated film Red is helmed by director Kishore Tirumala. The project is backed by Sravanthi Ravikishore for the banner called Sri Sravanthi Movies. If reports are to be believed then the Ram Pothineni starrer will have three leading ladies namely, Nivetha Pethuraj, Amritha Aiyer and Malavika Sharma. Mani Sharma will be taking care of the music direction for the Kishore Tirumala project. The camera work is done by Sameer Reddy.

Check out the teaser of Red:

The editing will be handled by Junaid Siddiqui. The south flick is expected to hit the silver screen on April 9. The teaser of the Ram Pothineni film is getting a thunderous response from the fans and film audience.

