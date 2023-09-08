'It is important to..': Kamal Haasan weighs in on Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatana Dharma remarks

The Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma paved the way for a nationwide debate. For the uninitiated, the actor had urged the eradication of Sanatana Dharma. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks have now turned into a political controversy, with several political leaders and notable figures from all over the country chiming in to concur or contradict his statement.

Now, Kamal Haasan, through his X handle, formerly Twitter, has shared his opinion on the controversy that has been a talking point in the last few days. In a long statement shared through his social media handle, the Vikram actor opined, "The hallmark of a true democracy is the ability of its citizens to disagree and engage in continued discussion. History has repeatedly taught us that asking the right questions has led to important answers and contributed to our development as a better society. @Udhaystalin is entitled to his views on Sanatana."

Kamal Haasan further elaborated that Udhayanidhi Stalin’s words were being contorted for political gains. He also stated that Udhayanidhi is entitled to his opinion. "If you disagree with his viewpoint, it is important to engage in a discussion based on the merits of Sanatana instead of resorting to threats of violence or legal intimidation tactics, or distorting his words to evoke emotional responses for narrow political gains. Tamil Nadu has always been a safe space for healthy debates, and it will continue to remain so. It is crucial to critically evaluate our traditions, ensuring inclusivity, equality, and progress. Let's embrace constructive discussions to foster a harmonious and inclusive society," wrote Kamal Haasan.

Many notable film personalities from Tamil cinema have come out in support of Udhayanidhi Stalin. Apart from Kamal Haasan, Mari Selvaraj, and Pa Ranjith, among others, defended the Maamannan actor against the hate that was projected at him. Udhayanidhi himself came forward with a clarification of what he said when others started misconstruing his comments.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality. I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma. I am ready to present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society in any forum."

Udhayanidhi added, "Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils. I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news."

