IT raid at the properties of Master producer

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master's producer Xavier Brito has landed into trouble as the Income Tax department has conducted raids at his properties. Xavier Brito's Adambakkam house and Adyar office are being raided in connection with the Chinese mobile manufacturing companies. However, further details on the matter have not been divulged yet.

The initial reports state that Xavier Britto's export and import contact with the mobile company has been named as the main reason.

To recall, earlier, the Income Tax Department had questioned Thalapathy Vijay during the shooting of the film Master. The IT department questioned the actor in regards with his movie Bigil's box office business. However, investigation that took place in early 2020 confirmed Vijay's 'Bigil' box office collection and the matter was cleared for good.

Now talking about his latest ventures, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s action thriller Beast. Along with him, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Shine Tom Chacko with others. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the film. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Beast is likely to have a theatrical release in 2022.

Also, Master’s producer Xavier Britto will be introducing his brother-in-law and popular actor Atharvaa's brother Akash as a lead under the banner XB Film Creators. The film is likely to be directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

