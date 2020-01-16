IT Raid at Sarileru Neekevvaru star Rashmika Mandanna’s home; Details Inside

The Income Tax department has raided Rashmika Mandanna residence in Virajpet, Kodagu district. According to media reports, a team of IT officials from Bengaluru visited her residence today morning.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu. While her latest release is getting good reviews and minting good numbers at the box office, Rashmika Mandanna has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons. The Income Tax department has raided Rashmika Mandanna residence in Virajpet, Kodagu district. According to media reports, a team of IT officials from Bengaluru visited her house at around 7:30 AM.

According to media reports, the Income Tax officials was seen arriving at Rashmika Mandanna's residence in a taxi from Bengaluru. Reportedly, the officials are verifying the documents at the house. However, it is yet not sure if the Dear Comrade actress was at her residence or no when the raid was conducted. The Kannada and Telugu actress’s father is a coffee grower and owner of Serenity Hall in Virajpet. Recently, Rashmika Mannda, during the promotions of her film was asked about being one of the hight paid actresses in the South Indian Film industry. To this, she replied, "Highest-paid, who said?" She further continued, "I am not the highest-paid actress. I am just taking baby steps in the film industry. I haven't worked in the film industry to know everything and everyone."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on Jan 13, 2020 at 6:29am PST

The young South actress has been in the industry for almost three years. She made her acting debut in Kannada 2016 film Kirik Party and has won hearts of the audience with her roles in films like Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam and others. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next in Bheeshma opposite Nithiin. Helmed by Venky Kudumula, the romantic drama will hit the big screen on February 21.

Credits :The Hindu

