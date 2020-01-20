IT raids were conducted for properties of Rashmika Mandanna’s father reveals the actor’s manager

After Income Tax raid, Rashmika Mandanna's manager stated that the raids were conducted for the properties of Rashmika's father.

After the Income Tax Officials raided at the Karnataka residence of actor Rashmika Mandanna, new reports claim that there was no raid for the actor’s income, but the raid was conducted for her father’s properties. Last week, the officials conducted a search-and-seizure operation and they reportedly collected an unaccounted sum of Rs. 25 lakh and about four boxes full of documents. As the IT officials raid came after allegations which reportedly claimed that Rashmika is the highest-paid female actor in the South entertainment industry, there were speculations that the raid was conducted for the actor’s income and properties.

Though there has been no official word from the actor’s side, there are reports which stated that the actor’s mother accepted that there was a raid, but it was a formality that usually happens at their residence. According to PTI, her mother was quoted as saying, "We all cooperated with the officials since Thursday. The officials asked some questions which we answered properly."

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen sharing screen space with Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu, in Sarileru Neekevvaru. She has a lineup of big projects, including a film with Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun and Tamil star Vijay. Rashmika has also been roped in to play the love interest of Karthi in a Kollywood film, Sulthan, which will mark her debut in Kollywood. She will play a rural character in the film, which will hit the big screens soon.

Credits :Galatta Media

Read More