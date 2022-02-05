It’s OFFICIAL: Hindi version of Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi to be out on 11 Feb

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will be stepping into the Hindi speaking arena with his upcoming outing Khiladi. The much-anticipated action entertainer is all set to release in Hindi on 11 February. The makers have also outed a dapper poster to announce the release date. The poster has the actor donning a stylish attire. Pinkvilla had earlier reported exclusively that the film will mark the lead’s Hindi debut.

Ramesh Varma has directed Ravi Teja in the film where he will be seen in never seen before role. The project has been bankrolled by Pen Studios in association with A Studios. The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles. The makers have been releasing tracks from the film and the music lovers are in for a treat.

The presenter of the film Dr. Jayantilal Gada was elated on the Hindi release of the film and sharing his views he said, “As the times have changed, now there is a demand for original content, as the audience likes to see the film in its purest form. The content of Khiladi is extremely entertaining combined with Ravi Teja's popularity across India, Pen Studios felt that his movie should also be released in the Hindi language too, in cinemas.”

In the meantime, Ravi Teja is juggling multiple projects right now, one of them being Sudheer Varma’s upcoming drama Ravanasura. The actor will also play the lead in Sarath Mandava’s Ramarao on Duty. Starring Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan, the film will be out in theatres on 25 March. Adding to the list, he will also be a part of Trinathrao Nakkina’s Dhamaka, which will release on 14 April.

