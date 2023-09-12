'It took them over 3 hours to...'; Khushbu Sundar reacts to AR Rahman's Marakkuma Nenjam concert controversy

AR Rahman has been at the center of controversy ever since his Marakkuma Nenjam concert. The show had been postponed once before, and therefore, fans were over the moon to finally witness one of the greatest musicians of our time performing live. But that is not what they got, as the poor organization of the event led to overcrowding. Many people could not even get in, and even those who did manage to get in encountered a terrible experience.

The musician himself took responsibility for the badly organized concert. A few of Rahman’s colleagues, like Karthi, Khushbu Sundar, and Yuvan Shankar Raja, have also come out in support of the Academy Award-winning artist.

Khushbu Sundar defends AR Rahman amidst the Marakkuma Nenjam concert controversy

Taking to the X handle, formerly Twitter, Khushbu Sundar wrote, "Heard about the major chaos and difficulties faced by #ARR fans at the chennai concert. Rahman has always made sure his fans are never disappointed. My daughter and her friends were among those who were denied entry despite a Diamond pass. It took them over 3 hours to reach the venue. It was very unfortunate." The actress started out her tweet by mentioning the difficulties faced by the concertgoers. She was of the opinion that the problem was more with the management than AR Rahman.

"But @arrahman cannot be held responsible for any of the problems that people have faced. It was a complete failure of the management who did not fathom the gravity of the overwhelmingly overflowing crowd for a #ARR live performance. Rahman has always shared love and peace, through his music, his words and his actions. Let's continue to give him all that he deserves. Let us stand with him and tell him all will be well. #standwithARR," added Kushbu.

Not just Kushbu, but many other celebrities also came forward in support of the musical legend. Karthi took to X and stated that his family had also gone to the concert and condemned what took place but also supported Rahman. "We have known and loved Rahman sir for more than 3 decades now... What happened during the concert was unfortunate. However, knowing sir he would be immensely affected by it. My family too was at the concert amid the chaos but I stay with #ARRahman sir and I hope the event organizers take responsibility. I request all the fans to choose love over hate as Rahman sir always gave his love to all. #LoveAboveHate," wrote Karthi.

