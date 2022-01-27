It was Samantha's decision to separate, Naga Chaitanya just accepted, claims Nagarjuna

While Naga Chaitanya and Samantha mentioned that they separated mutually in the joint statement shared on their respective social media handles, father Nagarjuna has now made contradicting statement. The Bangarraju actor claimed that it was Samantha's decision to separate and Naga Chaitanya just accepted. Nagarjuna said that Naga Chaitanya "accepted" Samantha's decision but was worried how it would affect the "family's reputation."

Speaking to IndiaGlitz, Nagarjuna claimed that Samantha took the decision to separate, "Naga Chaitanya accepted her decision but he was much worried about me, what I would think and what would happen to family's reputation. Naga Chaitanya consoled me very much as he thought I will be worried. "

Nagarjuna also professed himself blindsided by the split, "They both have been together for 4 years in the marriage life but no problem like this came between them. Both were so close and I don't know how it came down to this decision. They even celebrated 2021's New Year together, it seems that the problems have arisen after that."

After Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced separation in October, Nagarjuna also shared a statement, which read, “With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay, both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May God bless them both with strength.”

A few days ago, Naga Chaitanya addressed their separation decision in the media and said, “It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So Divorce is the best decision in such a situation."

