Ithiri Neram OTT Release: When and where to watch Roshan Mathew, Zarin Shihab’s romantic drama online

Ithiri Neram, starring Roshan Mathew and The Family Man fame Zarin Shihab, was released in theaters on November 7, 2025. Following its theatrical run, the film is now set to begin streaming on OTT. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Ithiri Neram

Ithiri Neram is scheduled to stream on the OTT platform SunNXT. Two months after its theatrical run, the movie will begin streaming on December 31, 2025.

The official update was shared by the streaming platform through a post that revealed its Christmas–New Year releases.

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Ithiri Neram

Ithiri Neram follows the story of former college lovers Anish and Anjana, who unexpectedly reunite for a night in Thiruvananthapuram after being apart for years. Following a drinking party, the two continue on a journey together, confronting unresolved feelings, regrets, and the changes in their lives.

While one of them is married with a child, the other is planning to pursue studies abroad. What follows is a love story that rekindles their old feelings through heartfelt conversations, exploring themes of lost love, “what ifs,” and whether they will reconnect or once again part ways for the rest of their lives.

Cast and crew of Ithiri Neram

Ithiri Neram stars Roshan Mathew and Aattam fame Zarin Shihab in the lead roles. In addition, the film features Nandhu, Anand Manmadhan, Jeo Baby, Krishnan Balakrishnan, and several others in key roles.

Directed by Prasanth Vijay, the movie is produced by Jomon Jacob, Dijo Augustine, Einstin Zac Paul, Vishnu Rajan, and Sajin S. Raj. Written by Vishak Shakti, the film’s music and background score are composed by Basil CJ, who also penned the lyrics.

The cinematography is handled by Rakesh Dharan, while Francies Louis serves as the editor.

Roshan Mathew and Zarin Shihab’s work front

Roshan Mathew is next set to appear in a lead role in Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies. Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, the action-comedy venture is touted as the first-ever WWE-inspired film in Malayalam cinema.

Apart from Roshan, the film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, and several others in key roles. Reports suggest that Mammootty will appear in a cameo role.

Meanwhile, Zarin Shihab is expected to play an important role in the Mammootty-Mohanlal multistarrer Patriot. Additionally, the actress will also be one of the main leads in the Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph-Vineeth Sreenivasan project Athiradi.

