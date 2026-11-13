Itllu Arjuna Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Anaswara Rajan and Sai Aniesh’s romantic action drama

Itllu Arjuna, starring Anaswara Rajan and Sai Aniesh in the lead roles, was released in theatres on November 13, 2026. Directed by Mahesh Uppala, the romantic action drama has received mixed reactions from audiences. Here's what viewers have to say about the film.

Itllu Arjuna Twitter Review

Taking it online, a user praised the first half, particularly the flashback episode, and appreciated the heroine's performance, Thaman's music and the hero's acting. The viewer also expressed confidence in the actor's future potential.

Another netizen complimented Anaswara's screen presence and performance, describing Thaman 's music as energetic and calling the film a blockbuster. The user rated it 3/5.

A third viewer praised debutant director Aniesh for delivering an engaging film, appreciating Thaman's music, the lead pair's performances, the emotional climax and the director's handling of the story.

However, a fourth user expressed disappointment, stating that the film failed to live up to its hype despite having an interesting concept. The viewer criticised the lead actor's performance, writing, forced comedy and Anaswara's characterisation, while appreciating Thaman's music and cinematography. The user rated the film 2/5.

Here are the reactions:

Set in Hyderabad, Itllu Arjuna follows Arjun, a mute young man raised by his father, who is involved in theft. Having faced police scrutiny and social stigma since childhood, Arjun is determined to leave his troubled past behind. His life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with Keerthi, a medical student living in the apartment above his.

With Keerthi preparing to move to the United States in fifteen days, Arjun hopes to express his feelings before she leaves. Meanwhile, a Rs 1000 crore hawala transaction takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious thief steals a pen drive containing crucial transaction details.

Following a series of events, Arjun and Keerthi find themselves in possession of the missing device, making them targets of Peddanna and his associates while also attracting attention. With danger closing in from both sides, Arjun must rely on his intelligence and street smarts to clear his name, evade his pursuers and win Keerthi's heart.

Apart from debutant Sai Aniesh and Anaswara Rajan , the film also features Vennela Kishore, Mukesh Rishi, Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan, Elango Kumaravel, Brahmaji and others in key roles.

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