Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Review: Allari Naresh's 'Newton'-inspired social drama could have been way better
Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Movie Review: An action-thriller, the story is set in a sparsely-populated tribal village named Maredumilli. Read the review below.
Name: Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam
Director: AR Mohan
Cast: Allari Naresh
Rating: 2.5 / 5
Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Movie Review
An outsider with no penchant to be a saviour. He is a government school teacher who asks the marginalized to fight their own fight. He is a Good Samaritan who puts himself on the line. The film under review employs a decent premise. Thankfully, it doesn't have the itch to show a super-capable hero who delivers a monologue that can change the destiny of the entire State after spending a few days with farmers. If you are reminded of some superstar's movie, it was intended. Although the proceedings suffer from dullness for a large part of the film under review, you are at least relieved that it doesn't flash the magic wand the way big-ticket star vehicles like 'Maharshi' (2019) have done in recent years.
Synopsis
The story is set in a sparsely-populated tribal village named Maredumilli, the place from which the film derives its theme-driven title. The obscurity of the village and its geography is hammered in with a touch of humour. Even government officials can't spot it without help from a local guide. Its 248 voters may hold significance in the upcoming election.
The film's inspiration from the Bollywood film 'Newton' (2017) is quite obvious. Unlike the Hindi film, 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam' doesn't end with the conduct of elections. It's after the voting process ends that the actual story begins. Srinivas Sripada (Allari Naresh) faces danger and he has to be saved from a Naxal-like rebel. The system gets tricked in the process, with even the District Collector (Sampath Raj) coming under pressure. The power dynamics are superficial but you are relieved that there is some plot at least.
For a change, the poor tribals are not fighting a land-grabbing mafia. For a change, the villain is not a ruthless industrialist who wants to evict them with the help of his wicked political allies. The residents of the hamlet are not hungry or wretched. They just want decent social and physical infrastructure so that the quality of their lives improves.
Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Trailer
This film would have been way more watchable
Allari Naresh's character does fight the good fight by coming up with a tricky plan. The ideas, therefore, should have been way more audacious. There is nothing novel about a male lead saying that politicians and bureaucrats must pull up their socks if India has to become a developed country. A content-driven film is expected to go beyond mouthing such banalities.
With a better second half (or, rather a less lazy hour), this film would have been way more watchable. Sricharan Pakala's background score is uneven. Anandhi is a stock character, while Vennela Kishore manages to draw some laughs. Raghu Babu's character drags down the film.
