Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Review: Allari Naresh's 'Newton'-inspired social drama could have been way better

An outsider with no penchant to be a saviour. He is a government school teacher who asks the marginalized to fight their own fight. He is a Good Samaritan who puts himself on the line. The film under review employs a decent premise. Thankfully, it doesn't have the itch to show a super-capable hero who delivers a monologue that can change the destiny of the entire State after spending a few days with farmers. If you are reminded of some superstar's movie, it was intended. Although the proceedings suffer from dullness for a large part of the film under review, you are at least relieved that it doesn't flash the magic wand the way big-ticket star vehicles like 'Maharshi' (2019) have done in recent years.

Synopsis

The story is set in a sparsely-populated tribal village named Maredumilli, the place from which the film derives its theme-driven title. The obscurity of the village and its geography is hammered in with a touch of humour. Even government officials can't spot it without help from a local guide. Its 248 voters may hold significance in the upcoming election.



The film's inspiration from the Bollywood film 'Newton' (2017) is quite obvious. Unlike the Hindi film, 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam' doesn't end with the conduct of elections. It's after the voting process ends that the actual story begins. Srinivas Sripada (Allari Naresh) faces danger and he has to be saved from a Naxal-like rebel. The system gets tricked in the process, with even the District Collector (Sampath Raj) coming under pressure. The power dynamics are superficial but you are relieved that there is some plot at least.

For a change, the poor tribals are not fighting a land-grabbing mafia. For a change, the villain is not a ruthless industrialist who wants to evict them with the help of his wicked political allies. The residents of the hamlet are not hungry or wretched. They just want decent social and physical infrastructure so that the quality of their lives improves.