Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Teaser: Allari Naresh's next talks about tribal issues

The makers of Allari Naresh headlined Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam have unveiled the teaser of the forthcoming social drama. After looking at the freshly released clip, the film narrates the tale of revolt by tribals against the oppression by the police. The cinematography of the video is captivating. Also, the dialogues in the teaser are equally impactful.

The visual kicks off with a few locals from the forest range. Allari Naresh will be seen in the role of a government official, assigned to work with the tribals. Surprisingly, most of them have never voted in their lives. What follows next is a tale of a rebel by these suppressed tribals.

Check out the teaser below:

This intense Telugu drama has been fronted by Allari Naresh. This is the second social drama delivered by the maker after his 2021 flick, Naandhi. Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam has been made under the direction of AR Mohan and is bankrolled by Razesh Danda under the production house of Zee Studios and Hasya Movies banners.

Major fame composer Sricharan Pakala has provided the music for the drama, and Raam Reddy is a part of the crew as the cinematographer. Brahma Kadali is the production designer for the project, while Venkat R has choreographed the action sequences of the film.

The title poster of the movie also garnered a lot of attention. The picture depicted a caricature of a group of forest dwellers' families, standing in front of a river in a jungle.

In addition to this, Allari Naresh will also play the protagonist in Sateesh Mallampati’s next. Touted to be a laughter ride, the movie has been named Sabhaku Namaskaram. This film has been backed by Mahesh Koneru under the banner of the East Coast.

Also Read: Vintage PIC: Mahesh Babu's wife-former star Namrata Shirodkar's LA memories with Shah Rukh Khan's wife & more