'It's a wrap', Ram Charan concludes New Zealand schedule for RC15; RRR actor calls Kiara Advani stunning

As the makers wrap up the New Zealand schedule of the film, the protagonist took to social media and shared some glimpses from the shoot, along with the caption, "And it’s a wrap in New Zealand 🇳🇿.song & it’s visuals are fabulous @shanmughamshankar garu, @boscomartis & @dop_tirru made it even more special.@kiaraaliaadvani stunning as always." The Acharya star also called his co-star and leading lady in the movie Kiara Advani stunning.

As you know Ram Charan is presently working on director S Shankar's upcoming drama RC15. Now the latest update is that the team has successfully concluded another schedule for the much-awaited drama in New Zealand.

Before this, the lead pair of RC15, Kiara Advani and Ram Charan were seen relishing some delicious burgers during the latest schedule of the drama. Dropping the sneak peeks of the delicious meal, the actress captioned the Instagram post, "Burgers with these buggers...Song shoot diet in New Zealand."

About RC15

RC15 has been backed by producer Dil Raju in collaboration with Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Aside from the leads, the film will also feature actor SJ Suryah in a crucial role, along with Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in other key roles, apart from the rest.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraju has penned the script for RC15, while Tirru and R. Rathnavelu are cranking the camera for the movie. Additionally, Shameer Muhammed is looking after the editing work. Ace music composer S Thaman has provided the songs and background score for the film. RC15 is expected to be released in cinema halls next year in 2023.

If the reports are to be believed, the RRR actor will play the role of an IAS officer in the film, and he has even opted for a fresh look for his next.

